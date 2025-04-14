Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find 15-year-old Monica Lewis last seen in the Ravenhill Road area of Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information about schoolgirl Monica Lewis who was last seen on April 10.

A post on Police East Belfast says that ‘Police are currently looking for 15 year old Monica Lewis who was reported missing and last seen in the Ravenhill Road area of Belfast at around 1000 hours’.