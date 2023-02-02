Earlier this week, Chief Constable Simon Byrne spoke out against attacks on officers. On Monday, he said 43 officers had been attacked in 30 separate incidents in the past seven days.

He said injuries included broken fingers and a dislocated knee, while several officers had also been spat on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Policing Federation Chairman Liam Kelly called for the deployment of tasers

Policing Board members Mike Nesbitt says the Policing Board does not support the deployment of tasers to front line officers.

“We say again that Tasers are effective, protective devices and should be issued as standard to our officers," he said.

“They are infinitely preferable to a firearm and anyone who thinks otherwise should look at this incident and ask the obvious question."

But this morning Mr Kelly said that the Policing Board had effectively blocked the routine carrying of tasers by front line police officers.

Mr Kelly said that Chief Constable Simon Byrne could overrule the Policing Board but does not wish to.

He told the BBC Nolan Show today that "obviously he [Byrne] wants to have the support of the board" because he is accountable to it and "it puts him in an invidious position if he is at loggerheads with them".

And Mr Kelly said his members think the Policing Board believes that the health, safety and human rights of officers “aren't as important as some of the people that are offenders".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Board Member Mr Nesbitt said the board are not blocking deployment - but do not support it - and that the Chief Constable is operationally independent to make his own decision.

"So if he wants to deploy tasers on a regular basis he can do so," he said.

The UUP MLA does not agree with his fellow board members on the matter, he said.

"I can't get my head around the fact that the police will train officers in firearms use and then provide a personal protection weapon - a pistol - to every single officer - a lethal weapon - and then they won't do the same with the less lethal - although they are very dangerous - tasers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reason the board does not support deploying tasers is because they will likely be used operationally if given to frontline officers, he said.

"I just can't get my head around it, but the main reason that I have been able to glean from our human rights advisor is that where tasers are deployed in England, they tend to be used, which of course is not the case with firearms."

He added: "The board does not support the widespread deployment of tasers and I can't get my head around that. I would support the use of tasers. The board is not always unanimous. I don't think we are in this case."

The Policing Board has been meeting this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week it was revealed that a policeman who was stabbed in the neck in Belfast was millimetres from death

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two officers sustained knife wounds in the incident at an address in the south of the city on Wednesday.