Over the weekend, the Sunday Life reported that senior UVF figures warned that loyalists will “wreck the place” and “the streets will be in flames” if any Brexit deal between the UK and EU does not meet their demands.

New posters were erected across different parts of Northern Ireland highlighting loyalist demands regarding the deal. Previously there has been some rioting by loyalists in Belfast in relation to the protocol, although the majority of street protests against the Irish Sea Customs Border to date have taken the form of peaceful marches.

But Belfast UUP councillor and retired GP, Dr John Kyle, said he was not aware of any support for such threats.

Loyalist Communities Council Chairman David Campbell gave his response on the reported threat of violence from the UVF.

Up until last year he had been deputy leader of the PUP, which is closely linked to the UVF.

Asked for his view on reports of UVF threats of violence in relation to a Protocol deal, he told the News Letter: "Within the communities that I represent I have not heard even the slightest hint of support for these threats.”

And he added: “No one that I know would defend a return to violence."

Meanwhile, academic Dr Aaron Edwards, author of 'UVF: Behind the Mask' warned that any violence from the UVF would provoke a severe security crackdown.

Anti Northern Ireland Protocol and Irish Sea Border posters have appeared across Northern Ireland, claiming to be from the UVF. This one is in Newtownards, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“While we can never rule out violence from loyalist paramilitaries, the UVF leadership risks a heavy security response from the British government should they sanction such activity," he told the News Letter.

"They have remained ever conscious of the state’s constraining influence and coercive control for many years. The emergence of yet another jingoistic poster attacking the Protocol does not change this strategic calculation.

"For the UVF to stand rhetorically against the Protocol and attempt to harness extremism is one thing; to countenance terrorism against it is quite another.

"Having said that, they may feel that the risk of doing nothing - should protest action restart against any new deal - is unsustainable. We shall have to wait and see what the reaction to this deal is from within military loyalism”.

Former PUP deputy leader Dr John Kyle says he does not see any support in his constituency for UVF violence in response to a UK-EU deal on the NI Protocol.

