A man has been found not guilty of causing a fatal crash.

According to the BBC, a jury delivered the verdict today on Jonathan Ferguson, 30, from Elm Park in Moneymore, who had been on trial at Dungannon Crown Court over the manslaughter of Bernie McNicholl in April 2015.

It had been claimed as he tried to thumb a lift after his stag do, a vehicle swerved to avoid him.

Reports say Mr Ferguson said he fell asleep at a gateway and was unaware of any crash.