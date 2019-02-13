OAP ex-RUC reservist on indecency charges

An 85-year-old former RUC reservist with a history of both exposing and touching himself in public was back in court on Wednesday for similar offences.

John Douglas Stanfield admitted committing an act outraging public decency in the presence of children at a garden centre on two separate occasions last year.

The pensioner, from Rosetta Road in Belfast, also admitted breaching the terms of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) twice.

He appeared at Belfast Crown Court where he was charged with four offences.

The court heard Stanfield touched his genital area in the presence of a child on February 27 last year, and again on March 13 last year.

Stanfield also admitted breaching a previously imposed SOPO on the same dates, by ‘sitting at a cafe beside children’ at Hillmount Garden Centre, which he was banned from doing under the terms of the SOPO.

He pleaded guilty to all four charges.

Judge Paul Ramsey was told the pensioner has previous convictions for similar offences, and is already on the Sex Offenders Register.

When asked if there were any victims in the case, the judge was told by prosecuting barrister Kate McKay: “Thankfully, the children would not have been aware of the activity carried out by the defendant.”

Pre-sentence reports were ordered and Judge Ramsey said he would hear the plea and sentence on March 14. He then released Stanfield on continuing bail.