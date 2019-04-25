Object thrown at car entering M1

A driver had a lucky escape after an object was apparently thrown at their vehicle as they entered a slip road onto the M1 - shattering the passenger side window.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened around 12:50pm on Wednesday (April 24).

PSNI.

An officer said: “A blue Vauxhall Corsa was travelling onto the M1 onslip from Lurgan to Portadown when something has struck the passenger side window smashing it completely.

“We are investigating on the belief that something has been thrown at the car. Were you travelling in this area around this time? Did you see anyone in this area along the edges of the M1 onslip? If so please contact Police on 101 quoting the reference 556 24/04/2019 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”