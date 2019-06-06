Occupants 'left shaken' after brick thrown through bedroom window

The occupants of a house were left shaken after bricks were thrown through the windows of a bedroom and living room at Magherafelt in the early hours of this morning.

Police are appealing for information about the incident at Leckagh Drive.

Constable Kelly said: “A report was received that bricks were thrown through the windows of a bedroom and living room of the house at around 3.25am this morning. There were no reports of any injuries but the male and female occupants of the house have been left shaken as a result of the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact officers in Magherafelt on 101 quoting reference number 158 06/06/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

