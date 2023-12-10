Forever would not have been too long to spend with a caring young Lurgan man who was to start a new job as healthcare assistant tomorrow, his funeral has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Odhrán Kelly’s body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court in Lurgan, in the early hours of 3 December.

Two men and two women have been charged in connection with his murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Kelly was the son of Jacqueline and the late Paul and brother of Paul and the late Sinead. His funeral took place at St. Peter’s Church, Lurgan today at 1.30pm.

The funeral took place today for young Lurgan man Odhrán Kelly. Four people have been charged in connection with his murder.

The officiating priest noted that it was the third violent death of a young person in Lurgan in 12 months.

"Odhran should be alive and should be planning for Christmas," he told mourners.

"Too many young people are in early graves robbed of their lives through violence, unnecessary violence that brings not just the end of lives, but the beginning of endless loss and misery, endless loss and misery for families, for friends and for communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Odhrán was a young man, whose adulthood had really just begun. He had lost his daddy at a young age, and he was the light and he was the love of his family.

The funeral cortege for Lurgan murder victim Odhran Kelly on its way to St Peter’s Church in Lurgan today. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

"And just the other night in his beautiful wee home, his mummy, his brother and his two uncles shared many lovely stories about them as a family."

They told his life story from him going to school in Tannaghmore right up to him taking up his new role as a healthcare assistant, which he was supposed to start tomorrow.

" A whole new chapter in his life - robbed."

He added: "Odhrán was what we call the child of the house. He had his own peculiar ways with his family, many of them very funny."

Family and friends surround the coffiin of Odhrán Kelly at the end of his funeral service today in Lurgan.

His brother Paul described him as "charismatic".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While visiting the family at the wake, his mother Jackie stopped and paused, he said.

"There was silence and she said, 'My son's body is laying there in that coffin. My son, who I carried and nurtured in my womb for nine months, is now lying in that coffin'."

Then on behalf of the community, the cleric told Odhrán’s family and friends “how very sorry we all are for your unbelievable loss”.

A vigil for Lurgan murder victim Odhrán Kelly on Wednesday last week. His body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court in Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday 3 December. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

He added: “All of us know that your hearts are broken. All of us know it and our love, our many prayers and our support, please know, will be with all of you forever."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odhrán's friend Jessica told mourners that he was such a good friend that he was always checking that she was okay. He also had a great sense of humour, and she imagined him looking down on the funeral laughing.

"Know that we are taking care of your beautiful mum Jackie and your brother Paul," she said.

"Please share with us all the strength to get through life without you. You were the most wonderful friend to have and forever would not have been long enough with you.Rest in peace Odran, we love you."