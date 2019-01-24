Off Licence staff left ‘shaken’ after armed robbery

Staff at a Co Armagh off licence have been left ‘shaken’ after an armed robbery last night.

Two members of staff were working at The Stables Bar and Restaurant off sales in Lurgan when the armed robber attacked.

He threatened the man and woman with a knife and made off with a small amount of cash.

PSNI detectives in Lurgan are appealing for witnesses following a robbery on the Old Portadown Road.

A spoksperson said: “Approximately 21.35 a male wearing a grey hoodie with black stripes, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers, a black snood and black beanie hat was seen running away from the scene in the direction of Connor Park.

“If you noted anyone matching this description at the above time, or acting suspiciously in the area before this, please contact Lurgan CID on 101 and quote the reference number 1222 of 23/01/2019.”