Officers ‘shook up’ but kept on working after breezeblock slams into car roof from republican estate towerblock in north Belfast

PSNI in the New Lodge

At 8.50pm last night, neighbourhood police officers were on patrol when the slab of masonry was thrown from Churchill House (AKA Cuchulainn House) in the republican-dominated New Lodge area of north Belfast, landing on the roof of the vehicle.

The PSNI said: “It is extremely fortunate that none of the officers inside the vehicle were injured, however, this reprehensible attack caused substantial damage to the vehicle.

“If it wasn’t for the fact that this was an armoured vehicle, there is no doubt whatsoever that one of my officers could have been very seriously injured or worse.

IMAGES FROM POLICE OF THE DAMAGE TO THE ARMOURED CAR ROOF

“A police vehicle was also damaged on Saturday, August 21, at Victoria Parade in north Belfast [also in the New Lodge] after a missile was thrown from a block of flats at approximately 8.45pm.

“Attacks like these on officers, who are working diligently to protect and fight crime in the areas they serve, are attacks on the community as a whole, and are to be condemned.

“It is commendable that all of the officers involved, whilst shook up, continued to work their shifts, responding to calls, and protecting those most vulnerable who need our help and assistance.

“I am appealing to anyone has any information about any of these incidents which may assist us with our enquiries, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1774 of 24/08/21.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

