Older people targeted by burglars

Police are investigating a possible link between a number of burglaries at the homes of older people in the Londonderry and Strabane areas on Monday.

The first incident took place shortly after 12.10pm when two men, one reported to have been armed with a screwdriver, entered a house in the Woodside Road area of Killeter and made off with a wallet containing a small amount of cash.

A few hours later a property on the Victoria Road in Magheramason was ransacked and money taken as the female resident sat outside, while another woman returned to her house on Woodend Road, Strabane to find it had been entered and jewellery stolen.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “I want to appeal to anyone who knows anything about any of these incidents, or who saw a black coloured car – possibly a BMW with an English registration – in these areas acting suspiciously, to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 521 of 13/05/19.”