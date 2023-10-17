News you can trust since 1737
Omagh road closed and homes evacuated after 'report that a suspicious object had been left in the area' last night and diversions in place

The Gorticashel Road in Omagh is currently closed following a report that a suspicious object had been left in the area on Monday evening, (October 16).
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Oct 2023, 07:33 BST
A PSNI statement says that cordons are in place and homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

Members of the public, including motorists, are asked to avoid the area.

A further update will be provided in due course.