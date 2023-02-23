News you can trust since 1737
Omagh shooting: This was the chaos after an off-duty policeman was shot whilst coaching football - 10 images

An off-duty police officer is in a critical but stable condition after being shot at a sports complex in Omagh around 8pm yesterday.

By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was the senior PSNI officer shot by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching at a sports centre in Co Tyrone on Wednesday night.

His identity was revealed by Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

1. Omagh Shooting 17.JPG

Omagh Shooting - The chaos after an off-duty police officer was shot at Youth Sport on the Killyclogher Road

Photo: presseye

2. Omagh Shooting 05 (1).JPG

Photo 2

Photo: presseye

3. Omagh Shooting 06 (1).JPG

Photo 3

Photo: presseye

4. Omagh Shooting 06.JPG

Photo 4

Photo: presseye

