Omagh shooting: This was the chaos after an off-duty policeman was shot whilst coaching football - 10 images
An off-duty police officer is in a critical but stable condition after being shot at a sports complex in Omagh around 8pm yesterday.
By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was the senior PSNI officer shot by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching at a sports centre in Co Tyrone on Wednesday night.
His identity was revealed by Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.
