Omagh shooting: This was the chaos after an off-duty policeman was shot whilst coaching football - 15 images

An off-duty police officer is in a critical but stable condition after being shot at a sports complex in Omagh around 8pm yesterday.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was the senior PSNI officer shot by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching at a sports centre in Co Tyrone on Wednesday night.
His identity was revealed by Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.
1. Pacemaker Press 22/02/23
Police at the Scene at Youth Sport Omagh on Thursday Morning.
An attempted murder investigation has been launched after an off-duty police officer was shot at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.
He was hit multiple times on the Killyclogher Road before 20:00 GMT.
The Police Federation for Northern Ireland said two gunmen were involved and he was shot while coaching young people playing football.
He remains in a critical but serious condition at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.
Children, parents and coaches were at the scene at the time of the shooting.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker
Scene at Omagh
Photo: freelance
2. Pacemaker Press 13/01/23
Detective Chief In Spector John Caldwell speaks to the media at Lurgan Police Station on Friday in relation to the murder of 39 year old Shane Whitla.
A 29-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to Lord Lurgan Park at about 20:15 GMT after a report of "an unresponsive man lying in the park".
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
23/02/2023
An attempted murder investigation has been launched after an off-duty police officer was shot at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was hit multiple times.
The Police Federation for Northern Ireland said two gunmen were involved and he was shot while coaching young people playing football.
He remains in a critical but serious condition at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.
Children, parents and coaches were at the scene at the time of the shooting. It is understood Det Ch Insp Caldwell's young son was present when he was targeted.
Detective Chief In Spector John Caldwell son was present when he was targeted.
Photo: freelance
3. Omagh Shooting 17.JPG
The chaos after an off-duty police officer was shot at Youth Sport on the Killyclogher Road
Photo: presseye
4. Omagh Shooting 05 (1).JPG
The chaos after an off-duty police officer was shot at Youth Sport on the Killyclogher Road
Photo: presseye