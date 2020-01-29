Ombudsman probe into loyalist murder to be expedited

The Police Ombudsman is to expedite an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a loyalist murder at a village pub 27 years ago, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

Peter McCormack, a 42-year-old Catholic man, was killed when a UVF gang burst into the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, Co Down and opened fire in November 1992.

A number of others in the pub where a darts tournament was being held were seriously injured.

One of those who survived the gun attack, Brendan Morgan, brought a legal challenge against the Ombudsman and Department of Justice, claiming an unlawful delay in commencing an investigation into suspected security force collusion with the killers.

Based on funding pressures, the watchdog had indicated that a probe into his complaint was unlikely to commence before 2022.

But in court today it was confirmed that an investigation is now set to get underway in six weeks time.

The judge, Sir Paul Girvan, said: “Counsel on behalf of the Police Ombudsman has indicated the Ombudsman will carry out the investigation with due expedition.”

Mr Morgan’s legal team welcomed the development, but identified a potential wider issue over resources.

Hugh Southey QC said: “We have a degree of sympathy with the Ombudsman, our understanding is that the Ombdsman has budget difficulties.”

Despite written assurances about the probe into the Thierafurth Inn attack, proceedings were adjourned to consider whether to pursue a case over an alleged breach of human rights.

The case is based on information which allegedly points to collusion between the security forces and the UVF operating in the south Down area at the time.

It followed the publication of a Police Ombudsman report into the Loughinisland massacre.

In that attack loyalist gunmen murdered six Catholic men watching a World Cup football match at a bar in the village in June 1994.

In 2016 the previous Ombudsman, Dr Michael Maguire, identified collusion with some police as a significant feature in the Loughinisland murders.

Outside court Mr Morgan’s solicitor, Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law, said: “We welcome today’s announcement by the Police Ombudsman that the investigation into the Thierafurth Inn (shootings) will now take place immediately.

“This challenge was brought about by the chronic underfunding of the Ombudsdman by the Department of Justice and remains a wider issue for many families bereaved during the Troubles.

“The Justice Minister should now immediately review the funding decisions of this office so not to add further delay to all families affected.”