On-the-run prisoner arrested in 5am raid

An on-the-run prisoner with a history of violence has been arrested.

James Valliday, 52, has been unlawfully at large from Maghaberry Prison in Co Antrim since November 9.

He was detained after armed police swooped at 5am this morning at an address in the north Belfast area.

Valliday was in prison on remand awaiting trial. He and his brother Charles, 45, did not return to custody after a court granted them temporary release on compassionate bail to attend a relative’s funeral in west Belfast.

Detective Inspector Darren McCartney said a 29-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and both were in custody helping police with their enquiries.

A statement said: “We would continue to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a second remand prisoner, 45 year old Charles Valliday, who also failed to return to Maghaberry Prison on the same date.

“Charles is described as 5ft 9ins in height, of stocky build, with short, brown hair, protruding ears and green eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm - a bulldog, panther and snake - and a fish tattoo on his right arm.

“I would appeal to Charles Valliday to hand himself in without further delay. As he has a history of violence, I would urge the public not to approach him.

“Anyone who knows of his current whereabouts or who has any information should contact police immediately on 999.”