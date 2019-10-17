Opening of £54m facility is ‘next step in evolution of Maghaberry Prison’

A new state-of-the-art accommodation block incorporating 372 cells was officially opened at Maghaberry Prison today.

The £54m project is the largest capital build undertaken by the Northern Ireland Prison Service in more than 30 years.

Davis House, Maghaberry. Picture: Michael Cooper

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the design of Davis House will “realise staff savings, reduce overcrowding, create a safe and secure environment, and increase prisoner engagement and support rehabilitation.”

Speaking at the opening, head of the NI Civil Service David Sterling said: “Davis House marks the beginning of a new and innovative chapter for the Prison Service. It will support the staff at Maghaberry and its partners in delivering key Programme for Government priorities, not just in relation to justice but also in terms of healthcare, education, skills and employability.”

Built by Magherafelt-based construction company, Henry Brothers Ltd, Davis House is named after the late Stephen Davis, governor of Maghaberry, who passed away in 2017.

Among the 372 cells are 24 observation cells and a 12-bed ‘safer cell unit’ equipped for vulnerable prisoners.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Prison Service, David Kennedy, Governor Maghaberry Prison, David Sterling, Head of NI Civil Service and Peter May, Permanent Secretary, Department of Justice at the opening of Davis House. Picture: Michael Cooper

Describing the opening of Davis House as “hugely significant”, Ronnie Armour, director general of the NI Prison Service, said: “The building has been designed to put rehabilitation at the centre of everything we do and to support those who are vulnerable and have particular needs.

“Just over three years ago Maghaberry was described as unsafe, unstable and one of the most dangerous prisons in Europe. Inspectors now say it is delivering some of the best outcomes. Davis House is the next step in Maghaberry’s evolution.”