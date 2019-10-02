Operation Kenova: Stakeknife detectives forward files to PPS

Former security force members as well as IRA members are the subject of files sent to the Public Prosecution Service, it has been revealed.

The referrals follow a three-year ‘Operation Kenova’ investigation into the activities of the Army’s top agent within the IRA – codenamed Stakeknife – alleged to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci.

Op Kenova was headed by Jon Boutcher, who was, until recently, the chief constable of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

The files are said to containing evidence regarding a number of alleged offences – including murder, kidnap and torture.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the Op Kenova team said: “Jon Boutcher, the head of Operation Kenova, and his team has prepared files containing evidence regarding a number of offences outlined in the investigation’s terms of reference - including murder, kidnap, torture, malfeasance in a public office and perverting the course of justice.

“Those files are now in the process of being made available to the Public Prosecution Service for consideration.

“It would not be appropriate to go into further detail regarding that evidence, or the number of individuals involved, until that consideration has taken place. A full report of Operation Kenova’s findings will be published at the conclusion of all legal proceedings.”