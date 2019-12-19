Operation Season’s Greetings’ sees £429,258 drugs seized - 85 people arrested

More than £429,000 drugs have been seized by the PSNI during a two week focus on street level drug dealing.

As part of Operation Season’s Greetings, police across Northern Ireland actively targeted those involved in street level drug dealing during the first two weeks of December.

Drugs

During the operation police made 163 seizures of drugs and arrested 85 people.

The drugs seized include heroin, cannabis, cocaine and prescription medication.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said: “We have made communities in Northern Ireland safer by removing this substantial amount of drugs from circulation on our streets.

"These figures are reflective of the work that goes on daily by our police officers who tackle the threat and harm of illegal drug activity throughout the year.

“The figures do, however, make stark reading and every seizure and arrest is representative of the devastation that drug misuse can have on a person’s life and the lives of their families and friends.

“While we have been successful over the last number of years in increasing the number of drugs seizures and arrests, it is clear that no one agency alone can tackle this complex and pervasive issue.

"It is vital that we work together with partner agencies to find long lasting solutions to tackle drug abuse.

“Local communities also have their part to play and information about what is happening in your neighbourhood is instrumental in helping us to target our resources and identify offenders.

“We will continue to proactively target illegal drug activity and bring offenders before the courts to make our communities safer.

“You can help by sharing information about illegal drug activity in your neighbourhood with us. You can contact us by phoning 101.

“You can also provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”