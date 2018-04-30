Orange Order instigates new day of remembrance for its Troubles victims

The hundreds of Orange Order members murdered during the Troubles will be remembered at a number of events taking place later this year, the order’s grand master has announced.

Edward Stevenson said the new designated victims’ day on September 1 will be an annual commemoration involving “remembrance and reflection” for the Orange fraternity.

As well as honouring the 334 Orangemen and one Orangewoman murdered by terrorists, the victims’ day will also highlight the ongoing plight of the bereaved and injured.

The chosen date coincides with the anniversary of the Tullyvallen massacre, when IRA gunmen burst in to a rural Orange hall in south Armagh during a meeting and murdered four lodge members. A fifth member later died from the injuries he sustained.

Mr Stevenson said: “When I was elected grand master, I made a pledge the innocent victims of the Troubles and their families would remain a key priority for the Orange Institution. Our designated victims’ day is another public demonstration of that promise.

“As an organisation which suffered immeasurably during the Troubles, with our deceased members amounting to approximately one in 10 of all those who were killed, this yearly initiative will serve as a constant reminder of the loss experienced by Orangeism during the terrorist campaign.

“Cemeteries across this Province bear testimony to the sacrifice paid by so many people and in particular our members. More than half of them were singled out by republicans because they were serving this community in the security forces. Others were targeted because they were Protestant and members of the Orange Order. They must never be forgotten.”

Mr Stevenson said the institution would continue to lobby on behalf of innocent victims, countering the attempts of republicans to rewrite history.

He added: “Republicans are daily attempting to rewrite history to make it look as if their campaign of murder was somehow justified. We will not allow the perpetrators of violence to become the victims, and this will be a cornerstone of our annual day of remembrance.”

A memorial stone and a stained glass window in memory of the 335 members are situated at the order’s Museum of Orange Heritage in east Belfast, along with a memorial book recognising each of the victims.

A full itinerary of events for the first Orange victims’ day will be publicised in due course.