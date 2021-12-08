Ormeau Road commemoration arrest: PPS issues decision on prosecution of police officers

Police intervening at the Ormeau Road event. Photo: Pacemaker

One probationer PSNI officer was suspended and another “repositioned” by the chief constable after the officers had moved in to investigate what appeared to be a public gathering in breach of Covid regulations in February this year.

A survivor of the UDA gun attack that claimed five lives, Mark Sykes, was arrested by one of the officers on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

He was released from custody following an outcry from nationalist representatives and Chief Constable Simon Byrne issued an apology.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PPS charges were considered in relation to “allegations of assault against a member of the public” during the commemoration.

PPS Assistant Director Martin Hardy said he recognised the sensitivities surrounding the police response to the commemoration which is held annually to mark the murder of five people and wounding of nine others at Sean Graham’s bookmakers on the

Ormeau Road on 5 February 1992.

The statement said: “The PSNI officers, who were not aware of the background to the gathering and came across it whilst on patrol, approached the event in light of potential breaches of the Covid-19 legislation in place at the time.

“This led to an incident between civilians and police which resulted in the arrest of one member of the public. A complaint was subsequently made to PONI which resulted in two officers being investigated and reported to the PPS for decisions as to prosecution.”

Mr Hardy said: “The complaint related to the actions of the officers in arresting and handcuffing one person during the incident.

“Having carefully considered the available evidence, the PPS decision was that there is insufficient evidence to prove that the actions of the officers in arresting the civilian, and applying handcuffs to him, were unlawful.

“Separate consideration was given to whether an omission to remove the handcuffs after a period of time had passed could amount to an assault by a police officer. Again, after a thorough examination of all matters, it was concluded that the Test for Prosecution is not met for any assault arising from that aspect of the complaint.”

Mr Hardy said the complainant has received detailed reasons for the decisions not to prosecute in writing, along with an offer to meet to address any further questions.