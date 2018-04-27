Over 2,000 turn out to support Ashers ahead of court date

Almost 2,000 people have turned out to public meetings across Northern Ireland this week to show their support for the Ashers Baking Company.

The family behind the company, the McArthurs, refused to bake a cake with a gay marriage slogan and were ruled to have broken discrimination law.

The Supreme Court will hear their appeal on May 1 and 2 in Belfast.

A series of meetings in support of the McArthurs, organised by the Christian Institute, took place during the week in Craigavon, Bangor, Antrim, Limavady and Clogher Valley, attended by almost 2,000 supporters.

Christian Institute deputy director Simon Calvert said: “Not many other causes could generate attendances like this in five different towns within one week.”

People are concerned about the McArthurs and what the future may hold for their own firms, he added.

The Equality Commission, which helped bring the case against Ashers, said rulings to date supported its position, but that challenges by Ashers and the Attorney General run the risk of “unpicking” important fair employment and sexual orientation legislation.