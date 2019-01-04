Over the limit Larne motorist handed herself in at police station

A woman who was three times the limit drove to a police station to hand herself in saying she needed help for her alcohol issues.

Rose McLoughlin (54), of Britannia Crescent in Larne, pulled up outside the town’s PSNI Station at 6am on December 9 last year.

On Thursday, January 3, at Ballymena Magistrates Court, the defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that when tested after turning up at the police station she had a reading of 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcgs.

A prosecutor said an “extremely upset” McLoughlin arrived at the front gates of Larne Police Station and admitted she had problems with alcohol; that she had been drinking at a friend’s house and wanted help.

Defence solicitor Neal McAllister said the defendant was going through an “emotional crisis” at the time.

He said she had intended to stay with the friend but after a fall-out she had driven with drink taken and realising what she was doing she had then driven to the police station.

Mr McAllister said the defendant had “come through that dark place she had been in”.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said for such a high reading she would normally impose a 16-months driving ban but given the defendant’s “responsible attitude” on the date in question she was making it a one-year ban.

The judge also said the defendant could do a drink driver’s course which, if completed successfully, will reduce the ban to nine months.

The defendant was also fined £150.