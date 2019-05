The P.S.N.I. is concerned for the welfare of man reported missing in Northern Ireland.

It is not yet known where or when Marcin Kucia was last seen.

Marcin Kucia. (Image issued by P.S.N.I.)

The P.S.N.I. revealed that Mr. Kucia has connections in the Bangor area of Northern Ireland.

"We would ask if there are any sightings of him or if anyone knows of his whereabouts to contact us and quote police reference 1210 of 18/05/19," appealed police.