P.S.N.I. discover driverless car at scene of collision - gardening equipment, clothing and groceries found inside

The P.S.N.I. discovered a driverless car when they attended the scene of a road traffic collision recently.

The collision occurred on Seacoast Road in Bellarena, Co. Londonderry.

Groceries discovered inside the car.

The police searched the vehicle only to discover a wide array of items including clothes and groceries.

"There was no-one in the car when we arrived however we were able to track down the owner with some assistance from the community," said the P.S.N.I.

"Interestingly, inside the car we found lots of clothes, food items and even gardening equipment.

"We suspect it all to be stolen and are making enquiries at the moment to find out where the goods were stolen from.

Clothes discovered inside the car.

"Grateful to the members of the public who helped out with this one," added police.

A woman in her 30s is currently in custody on suspicion of a number of road traffic offences, including suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.