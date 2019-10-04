P.S.N.I. erect cordon in grounds of N.I. cathedral after threats made in letter

A section of land within the grounds of a cathedral in Northern Ireland was sealed off by police on Thursday after an incident concerning a threatening letter.

The incident occurred in the grounds of St. Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.

It is unclear where the letter was discovered.

The letter contained threats to a third party, said the P.S.N.I.

A police cordon was erected but has since been taken down.

Investigative enquiries are ongoing.

"If you noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area around 1.15pm on Thursday please call 101 quoting reference 931,” said the P.S.N.I.

There are no further details at this time.