P.S.N.I. in urgent appeal for missing N.I. teenager

The P.S.N.I. has issued an urgent appeal after a teenager from Northern Ireland was reported missing.

Martin Dempster, 15, was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and trainers.

A photo of Martin Dempster issued by the P.S.N.I.

"Police are becoming increasingly concerned for missing 15 year-old Martin Dempster," said the P.S.N.I.

Martin is described as slim build, approx. 4’6”, short brown hair, wearing grey tracksuit and trainers.

"He may be carrying personal belongings in black bin bags," added the P.S.N.I.

"Any sightings please make contact with Police urgently on 999/101 quoting Police reference 1122 of 24/4/19."