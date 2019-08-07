P.S.N.I. investigating link between three men beaten with hammer and incident involving delivery driver

A gang of five armed men forced their way into a house in Northern Ireland in the early hours of Wednesday morning to carry out a violent attack on three men inside the property.

The alleged incident occurred at a residential premises in Calvin Street area of Belfast.

The assault on the three men occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said one of the gang members wore a balaclava during the assault and confirmed that the inside of the dwelling was also damaged.

"Shortly before 00:45am, it was reported that five men, with one man wearing a balaclava gained entry to a house in the area.

"Three men aged 47, 49 and 53 years old who were inside the property were assaulted by the men, who were armed with a baton and hammer.

"The inside of the property was also damaged, as the males involved made off towards the Upper Frank Street area following the incident."

D.S. O'Flaherty said the police believe there could be a link with the incident in Calvin Street and an earlier alleged assault that occurred in the same area on Tuesday afternoon.

“All three men suffered injuries that are not believed to be serious.

“We are investigating a possible link between this incident and an earlier assault, involving a male and a delivery driver which occurred in the Calvin Street area at around 4:50pm yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon.

"There were no reports of any serious injuries during this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Calvin Street in the early hours on this morning or who witnessed the assault yesterday afternoon to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 42 7/8/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”