P.S.N.I. investigating shooting dead of pet cat

The P.S.N.I. is appealing to the public to come forward with information linked to the shooting dead of a cat.

Police believe the cat was shot in the area of Carrigenagh Road, Kilkeel between 7:00pm on Sunday and 7:00am on Monday.

The P.S.N.I. is appealing for information.

A local resident woke up on Monday morning only to find their pet cat had been shot and died during the night.

"Did you notice anything suspicious," asked police.

"Do you have any C.C.T.V. or dash cam footage?

"Please help us with any information you may have by calling 101 and quoting reference 810 of 23/09/19," added the P.S.N.I.