P.S.N.I. investigating sudden death of woman in N.I.

The P.S.N.I. is investigating the sudden death of woman in Northern Ireland.

The woman's body was discovered in west Belfast in the Dunlewey Street area.

The P.S.N.I. is waiting on the results of a post-mortem.

The P.S.N.I. confirmed they are currently awaiting the results of a post mortem and a toxicology report.

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in the Dunlewey Street area of Belfast, on Sunday April 7," said the P.S.N.I.

"A post mortem examination has taken place and police are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

"There are no further details at this time."