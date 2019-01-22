P.S.N.I. issue 'urgent high risk missing person' appeal after man walks out of N.I. hospital

The P.S.N.I. has issued what they describe as an "urgent high risk missing person" appear after a man in his late seventies left a Northern Ireland hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

James Fleming, known locally as 'Alec', has not been seen since he left Craigavon Area Hospital earlier this afternoon.

MISSING: James Fleming, known locally as 'Alec', left Craigavon Area Hospital earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

"We have significant concerns for his well-being and safety," said the P.S.N.I.

"Please share this photo: shops and garages in the area please make your staff aware, taxi/bus companies please circulate to all your drivers, and if you see him phone 101 immediately. The incident number is 728 of today," they added.