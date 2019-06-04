P.S.N.I. launch murder investigation into disappearance of N.I. father of four

The P.S.N.I. has launched a murder investigation into the disappearance of a man from Northern Ireland.

Detectives from PSNI's Serious Crime Branch have launched the murder investigation into the disappearance of County Down man Pat (William) McCormick.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: "Pat, as William is known locally, was last seen in Comber on Thursday evening, 30th May. Whilst I'm keeping an open mind, I now believe that Pat has sadly been murdered.



"Pat is 55 and is described as being 5' 3" in height, of medium build, with short dark brown hair. Ever since he was last seen five days ago, Pat has not been in contact with his family.



"Two people were arrested yesterday in the Comber area - a 26 year old man who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and a 20 year old woman who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and perverting the course of justice. They were both subsequently rearrested yesterday evening on suspicion of murder and remain in custody after an additional 36 hours was granted in court .



"Pat was a father of four and his family deserve to know what has happened to him. Today, I'm making an appeal for information about the circumstances leading to Pat's disappearance. I want to speak to anyone who saw Pat in his car or walking in the Comber area on 30th May. I want to know if he was with anyone? Where did he go? I am also asking if anyone has saw Pat, or had contact with him, since 30th May to let us know.



"I would appeal for anyone who has any information surrounding Pat's disappearance to contact detectives at the incident room at Musgrave Street on 101. We would also like to hear from anyone who captured any dashcam footage in the Comber area on Thursday 30 May from around 8pm until midnight."



Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

