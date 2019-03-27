P.S.N.I. officer knocked down by man driving getaway car with fake number plates

The P.S.N.I. is appealing for information after one of its officer was struck by a man driving a getaway car using fake number plates.

The incident happened in Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone on Monday evening

Police officers were on a patrol in the area when they saw a man they wanted to talk to.

The man stopped the vehicle before making, what the police describe as, a "dangerous manoeuvre".

The driver then sped off and subsequently struck a P.S.N.I. officer.

"This vehicle stopped briefly for police before making a dangerous manoeuvre to get away, knocking a police officer to the ground and injuring him in the process," said the P.S.N.I.

"Thankfully, the injuries will heal in time, but we need to get this vehicle and driver off our roads before someone is seriously injured or worse," added the police.

The P.S.N.I. appealed to the public to report any sighting of the vehicle to them immediately.

"We would appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident, or a blue Volkswagen Passat being driven in the area of Castle Brae or the town centre between 5pm and 6pm on Monday evening to give us a shout.

"Maybe there's a car you've noticed parked up out of the way somewhere that matches the description?

"Keep an eye out around Newtown [sic] for a blue VW Passat, the registration being displayed on Monday evening was GKZ**** but we know that this is not the correct plate for that car.

"If you have any information which could assist please contact us and quote the reference number 1120 of the 25th March. Please do not name any person on this post - if you have information contact us directly."