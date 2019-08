The P.S.N.I. are urgently trying to locate a missing Northern Ireland teenage girl.

Abbie Lowden, 15, was last seen at Falls Park Festival at 11:15pm on Thursday evening.

Abbie Lowden.

She was last seen wearing a green animal print and white denim skirt.

Abbie is 4'11'', of slim build, tanned skin with long brown hair.

If anyone has any information please contact police quoting police reference number 247 of 09/08/19.