P.S.N.I. want to speak to this man about an incident that happened in October 2018

The P.S.N.I. has released the sketch of someone they believe could assist them with their investigation into an aggravated burglary in 2018.

The incident occurred in the Alliance Court area of north Belfast on Friday October 19, 2018.

The image issued by the P.S.N.I. on Wednesday.

“We are appealing for information in relation to an incident which took place at the Alliance Court area of north Belfast," said Detective Sergeant Rachael Miskelly.

"At around 7:10pm, it was reported that three men entered a house in the area with one man armed with a hammer.

"It was reported that keys were taken during the incident and no one is believed to have been injured during the incident."

“The image released today is the likeness of someone we believe will be able to assist with our enquiries."

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1120 19/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," added Detective Sergeant Rachael Miskelly.