Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding: Jury released for the day without reaching a verdict

A jury in the rape trial of two Ireland rugby players has been released for the day without reaching a verdict.

The eight men and three women deliberated for more than two hours on Tuesday. They had also sent a list of questions to the judge, the court was told.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding

Judge Patricia Smyth said: "Because of the critical state that you are at in the trial, I have to tell you in particular that you may not speak to anyone about this trial.

"Do not let anyone speak to you. Do not look at the press. Do not look at social media. Do not look at Twitter."

Jurors' questions would be answered on Wednesday, the court heard.

Issuing a further warning, Judge Smyth added: "Only deliberate when all 11 of you are together. Only speak about this trial when all 11 of you are present. I am going to release you and we will meet tomorrow at 10. Thank you very much."

The case has been adjourned.

