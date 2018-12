Detectives investigating the murder of 29-year-old Padraig Fox in the Burrendale Park Road area of Newcastle on Saturday, December 8 have charged a 20-year-old man with perverting the course of justice and burglary.

He is due to appear at Downpatrick’s Magistrate’s Court this morning (Thursday, December 13).

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Two men appeared in court yesterday in connection with Mr Fox’s murder. Both were remanded in custody.