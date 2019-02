Two men have been arrested following an altercation in south Belfast.

The pair, aged 47 and 28 were detained by police shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

It is understood two men had been involved in an incident at a property in St Georges Gardens a short time earlier.

Both suspects were treated in hospital for cuts and bruises.

Police would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1246 17/02/19.