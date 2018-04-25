Pair arrested following assault

Two people have been arrested after a female was assaulted in the Eden area.

Commenting on April 25, a police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6pm last night officers from the Local Policing Team responded to the report of a female having been assaulted close to Eden Village.

“After a few swift enquiries and with assistance from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, a male and female were arrested a short time later for a number of offences including AOABH and Common Assault.

“The injured lady was taken to hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.”