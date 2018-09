A man and a woman, both in their 20s were arrested yesterday on suspicion of drugs offences at a property at Walnut Road, in Larne, yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis and a quantity of suspected ecstasy tablets were seized along with other various drugs paraphernalia during a proactive policing operation.”

The woman was street bailed and the man was released on police bail pending further enquiries.