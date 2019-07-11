Pair arrested over murder of Pat McCormick

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder this morning by police investigating the murder of 55-year-old William (Pat) McCormick.

The 26-year-old man a 21 year-old woman were detained in the Comber area and are currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

It comes after Mr McCormick’s body was recovered from a lake near Ballygowan yesterday.

The father-of-four was last seen alive in Comber on the evening of Thursday, May 30.

The man and woman detained this morning were previously arrested on suspicion of murder on June 3 and were released on bail pending further enquiries.