Pair arrested under Terrorism Act

Two men have been arrested by police investigating violent dissident republican activity.

The pair, aged 39 and 43, were detained overnight following searches in north and west Belfast carried out by detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit

They were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning, where they remain in custody.

It follows the arrest of another man under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday night in west Belfast, as a result of the stop and search of a vehicle.