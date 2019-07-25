Pair beaten with ‘iron bars’ in NI attack

Two men have been hospitalisied following a vicious assault in Co Antrim.

Two men aged 33 and 59 were attacked around 10.15pm last night by three males in the area of Ballyfore Walk, Newtownabbey. Police said the attackers had possibly used iron bars.

Detective Sergeant Coulter said: “Initial enquires established a number of cars left the area with their wheels spinning. The two men were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment at this stage injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”

Police have appealed for information.