Pair charged by Paramilitary Crime Task Force

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have arrested and charged two men aged 39 and 42.

The 39-year-old man has been charged with burglary and a number of motoring offences. He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

The other man, who has been charged with a number of offences including burglary and using a false instrument with intent, was been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The charges follow the arrests of two men, after a stolen car was stopped on the Malone road in south Belfast on Wednesday.

The PSNI, HM Revenue and Customs and the National Crime Agency established the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to tackle criminality linked to paramilitarism as part of the Executive’s action plan on tackling paramilitary activity, criminality and organised crime.