Pair charged over ‘serious’ child cruelty offences

Police have charged two people with “serious” child cruelty offences after an incident at a property in north Antrim.

A man aged 30 and a 31-year-old woman are due to appear before Coleraine magistrates on Monday (November 11) in relation to the incident at a property in Mosside near Ballymoney.

Police sealed off the house at Rockfield Gardens on Friday and the cordon remained in place on Saturday morning.

A PSNI spokeswoman said the pair “have both been charged with cruelty to children, grievous bodily harm with intent and causing or allowing a child or vulnerable adult to suffer serious physical harm”.

She added: “As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”