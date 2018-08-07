Pair charged over ‘vicious assault’ on cyclist

Two men are to appear in court today in relation to what police described as a “vicious assault” on a cyclist in Belfast city centre.

A male cyclist was kicked off his bike and punched and kicked while on the ground during the incident, which happened shortly before 2.30pm yesterday near the junction of Waring Street and Victoria Street.

Two men, aged 22 and 28, were detained following the attack and have been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.