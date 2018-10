Two men are to appear in court today in connection with a burglary in Belfast.

The pair, aged 23 and 26, are charged with burglary and theft. The incident happened at a house in the Galwally Avenue area on Sunday.

The 26-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Both men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.