Pair in court charged with sexual abuse of children

A man and woman are to appear in court today in connection with alleged sexual abuse of children.

A 58-year-old man and a woman aged 57 have been charged with a number of offences, including gross indecency with a child, aiding and abetting gross indecency with a child, incitement to commit an act of gross indecency, indecent assault, making indecent images of children, possession of indecent images of children and distribution of indecent images of children.

It comes after police conducted searches at a house in the Kinghill Avenue area of Newcastle on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The pair are expected to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court this morning.