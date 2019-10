Two men aged 20 and 21 are to appear in court today after police seized drugs with an estimated street value of £75,000 in north Belfast.

The pair were arrested yesterday by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch and charged with a number of drugs related offences following the recovery of the suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

They will both appear in Belfast Magistrates Court. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.