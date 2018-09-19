Pair jailed for ‘terrible, merciless beating’

Two men who assaulted their victim with a tow bar, a bat and a knife have been jailed at Londonderry Crown Court.

Kenneth Robert Ferguson, 30, of Leafair Gardens in Londonderry, was jailed for 12 years while Sean Johnston, 35, whose address was given as Flora Gardens in London, was given a 10-year sentence for what a judge described as the “terrible merciless beating” of another man.

Both men were convicted of maliciously wounding the man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on July 21, 2016 during an incident at a house in Strathfoyle.

Both men had denied the offences but were found guilty by a jury.

The court heard the injured party was asked to bring alcohol to the house where he found the two defendants. He did this as “he had known Ferguson all his life”.

The injured party was then assaulted by Ferguson who accused him of being in touch with his girlfriend.

The assault then became “more sustained” and the injured party was continually told to “tell the truth”.

The court heard that Johnston also became involved in the attack and “various weapons were used in the attack” including a tow bar, a bat and a knife.

Johnston shouted “yeehaw” when his sentence was passed.